For many people, the holidays mean time for the movies. This year’s end-of-year family films include big-budget sequels, much-anticipated adaptations and animated adventures.

There’s the sequel to end all sequels: “Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker,” last of the nine Star Wars episodes that began in 1977. For Disney princess fans, “Frozen 2” promises more icy adventure and new catchy songs.

Looking for comedy? Consider “Jumanji: The Next Level,” once again starring Dwayne Johnson and Kevin Hart as video-game avatars. In the animated “Spies in Disguise,” Will Smith and Tom Holland team up as a super spy and his young gadget guy.

Book lovers are in for a special holiday treat with the new adaptation of “Little Women,” starring Saoirise Ronan, Emma Watson and Timothée Chalamet.

‘Frozen 2’

In 2013, Disney’s “Frozen” taught viewers to embrace sisterhood, the cold and the lyrics to “Let it Go.” Six years later, Queen Elsa (voiced by Idina Menzel) and Princess Anna (Kristen Bell) embark on a new and perilous musical adventure. When Elsa begins to hear a mysterious, distant cry for help, she leads Anna, Kristoff, Sven and everyone’s favorite summer-loving snowman, Olaf, to an enchanted forest, where they’ll discover the truth behind Elsa’s magical powers. (Opens November 22, rated PG)

‘Jumanji: The Next Level’

This sequel to 2017’s “Jumanji” reboot reunites the original teen gang in their video-game world — with one big twist. After Spencer (Alex Wolff) repairs the game in his grandfather Eddie’s (Danny DeVito) basement and ends up back inside, his pals follow to rescue him. But Grandpa Eddie and his best friend, Milo (Danny Glover), also get sucked into the game, where they inhabit avatars played by Dwayne Johnson and Kevin Hart. Expect lots of old-man jokes and daredevil adventure. (Opens December 13, rated PG-13)

‘Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker’

This is it — the final film of the final trilogy of the nine-part Star Wars saga. A year after the events of “The Last Jedi,” the remnants of the Resistance, led by General Leia Organa (Carrie Fisher, who appears in footage filmed before she died) and Rey (Daisy Ridley), the last known Jedi, must again fight the First Order, led by Supreme Leader Kylo Ren (Adam Driver), for the future of the galaxy. Finn (John Boyega), Poe (Oscar Isaac) and the rest of the fan favorites return for one more space battle. (Opens December 20, not yet rated)

‘Little Women’

This adaptation of a classic book brings Louisa May Alcott’s March sisters back to the big screen for the first time since 1994. Set in the 1860s, the coming-of-age story follows Jo March (Saoirse Ronan) as she and her sisters, Meg (Emma Watson), Beth (Eliza Scanlen) and Amy (Florence Pugh), navigate adolescence and adulthood at a time when even educated and ambitious girls and women were expected to want one thing: to eventually marry a wealthy man. Timothée Chalamet co-stars as Jo’s best friend, neighbor and possible suitor. (Opens December 25, rated PG)

‘Spies in Disguise’

Lance Sterling (voiced by Will Smith) is a government super spy with serious skills and high-tech gear in this animated adventure. Walter Beckett (Tom Holland) is a young tech wizard who invents top-secret gadgets. When Lance is tasked with taking down a villain with impenetrable security, Walter has an idea how to get Lance in: Use a concealment serum. But instead of simply making Lance invisible, the potion transforms him into a pigeon. Lance (unhappy about his transformation) and Walter put their differences aside to save the world. (Opens December 25, rated PG)

