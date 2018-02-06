

Ice-cube-tray chocolates are an easy, creative alternative to store-bought Valentine’s Day treats. (Photos by Kris Coronado)

Rather than snatching chocolates off a shelf for Valentine’s Day, make loved ones a more heartfelt version by molding your own. The ingredients can be found in your grocery store’s baking section, while the equipment — such as an ice cube tray — is probably already in your kitchen waiting to reveal its chocolate-making potential.

Adult’s help:

A little

Hands-on time:

30 minutes

Total time:

1 1 2 hours

Makes: 16 chocolate pieces

Kitchen gear: Measuring cups, 3 teaspoons,

3 microwave-safe bowls, spatula, table knife, cutting board, 16-cube ice cube tray (BPA-free)

INGREDIENTS

● 1½ cups white chocolate chips

● ¾ cup milk chocolate chips

● ¾ cup dark chocolate chips

● red food coloring

STEPS

1. Microwave 1½ cups of white chocolate chips in a bowl for 45 seconds. Stir the chocolate until the chips melt. Heat more if needed, 15 seconds at a time.

2. Spoon white chocolate into 4 cube spaces, filling about one-third of each space. Squeeze 2 drops of red food coloring into the bowl with remaining melted chocolate, mixing to make light pink. (Work quickly, before chocolate hardens.)

3. Spoon pink chocolate into 4 empty cubes. Stir in 2 more drops of coloring to darken the remaining pink mixture. Fill 4 more slots. Mix in 2 more drops and pour into the last 4 slots. If you have extra melted chocolate, scrape it from the bowl with a spatula or spoon and spread it over lighter colors. Cool 5 minutes.

4. Microwave ½ cup of milk chocolate chips in another bowl for 45 seconds. Stir with a clean spoon to melt, then scoop into eight cubes (over white and light-pink chocolate), filling completely and leveling smooth with spoon. Don’t overfill, or the chocolates won’t sit flat.

5. Repeat this process with ½ cup of dark chocolate chips to fill the remaining spots.

6. Place tray flat in the freezer for 1 hour.

7. Remove the tray and grip over a cutting board. Twist back and forth, then flip over so chocolates slip out. Repeat as needed. If a piece won’t budge, gently slide the table knife along one side to loosen.

8. Present your chocolates on a plate, or store at room temperature in a box that you have decorated. Want an even cuter look? Buy flower- or heart-shape molds in crafts stores or online.

