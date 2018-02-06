Adult’s help: A little
Hands-on time: 30 minutes
Total time: 1 1/2 hours.
Makes: 16 chocolate pieces
Kitchen gear: Measuring cups, 3 teaspoons,
3 microwave-safe bowls, spatula, table knife, cutting board, 16-cube ice cube tray (BPA-free)
INGREDIENTS
● 1 1/2 cups white
chocolate chips
● 3/4 cup milk
chocolate chips
● 3/4 cup dark
chocolate chips
● red food coloring
STEPS
1. Microwave 11/2 cups of white chocolate chips in a bowl for 45 seconds. Stir the chocolate until the chips melt. Heat more if needed, 15 seconds at a time.
2. Spoon white chocolate into 4 cube spaces, filling about one-third of each space. Squeeze 2 drops of red food coloring into the bowl with remaining melted chocolate, mixing to make light pink. (Work quickly, before chocolate hardens.)
3. Spoon pink chocolate into 4 empty cubes. Stir in 2 more drops of coloring to darken the remaining pink mixture. Fill 4 more slots. Mix in 2 more drops and pour into the last 4 slots. If you have extra melted chocolate, scrape it from the bowl with a spatula or spoon and spread it over lighter colors. Cool 5 minutes.
4. Microwave 3/4 cup of milk chocolate chips in another bowl for 45 seconds. Stir with a clean spoon to melt, then scoop into eight cubes (over white and light-pink chocolate), filling completely and leveling smooth with spoon. Don’t overfill, or the chocolates won’t sit flat.
5. Repeat this process with 3/4 cup of dark chocolate chips to fill the remaining spots. Depending on the size of your ice-cube trays, you may have extra milk and dark chocolate. If so, you can partially fill a second tray with these two chocolates.
6. Place tray flat in the freezer for
1 hour.
7. Remove the tray and grip over a
cutting board. Twist back and forth, then flip over so chocolates slip out. Repeat as needed. If a piece won’t budge, gently slide the table knife along one side to loosen.
8. Present your chocolates on a plate, or store at room temperature in a box that you have decorated. Want an even cuter look? Buy flower- or heart-shape molds in crafts stores or online.