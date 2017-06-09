Former FBI director James B. Comey said Thursday that President Trump fired him to interfere with his investigation of Russia’s ties to the Trump campaign, accusing the White House of spreading “lies, plain and simple.”

Comey also revealed that he had arranged for the public release of information about his private conversations with the president in an effort to further the investigation.

Comey’s testimony, at a congressional hearing that captured the country’s attention, provided a gripping account of his interactions with Trump. It also revealed the deep distrust that had soured their relationship before Comey’s firing last month.

In his remarks, Comey portrayed Trump as a chief executive who had no concern for the FBI’s independence. He said he believed that Trump’s request to end an investigation into Michael Flynn, the former national security adviser, was an order.

Comey said he did not know whether the circumstances of his firing, and Trump’s overall behavior toward him, would be considered obstruction of justice. Obstruction of justice is a crime in which someone interferes with an investigation or a court case. The Justice Department last month appointed Robert Mueller to lead the Russia investigation.

Trump struck back Friday morning on Twitter, declaring “total and complete vindication.” (To be vindicated is to be cleared of suspicion.) He seemed to be referring to a May 9 letter to Comey announcing his firing, in which the president said that the FBI director informed him, “on three separate occasions, that I am not under investigation.”

As part of his testimony, Comey said he did tell Trump that the FBI was not investigating him personally.

Trump’s tweet read: “Despite so many false statements and lies, total and complete vindication … and WOW, Comey is a leaker,” a reference to Comey’s admission that he helped a reporter access memos detailing his talks with the president. The memos were notes that Comey typed up after his meetings with the president and did not contain classified information.

“It’s my judgment that I was fired because of the Russia investigation,” Comey said toward the end of more than two hours of testimony before the Senate Intelligence Committee. “I was fired in some way to change, or the endeavor was to change, the way the Russia investigation was being conducted.

“That is a very big deal,” he said, “and not just because it involves me.”