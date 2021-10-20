By using that amount of fossil fuels, even the less-ambitious goal of limiting global warming at 2 degrees C (3.6 degrees Fahrenheit) by the end of the century compared with the mid-19th century would be overshot, it said.
Climate experts say the world must stop adding to the total amount of greenhouse gas in the atmosphere by 2050 and that can be done only by drastically reducing the burning of fossil fuels as soon as possible, among other measures.
The report found most major oil and gas producers — and even some major coal producers — plan to increase production until 2030 or even beyond.
It also concluded that the Group of 20 major industrialized and emerging economies have invested more into new fossil fuel projects than into clean energy since the start of 2020.
“There is still time to limit long-term warming to 1.5 degrees C, but this window of opportunity is rapidly closing,” said the agency’s executive director, Inger Andersen.
The report, which had more than 40 researchers contributing, examined 15 major fossil fuel-producing countries.
For the United States, researchers found that government projections show oil and gas production increasing to 17 percent and 12 percent, respectively, by 2030 compared with 2019 levels. Much of that would be exported, meaning the emissions from burning those fossil fuels would not show up in the U.S. inventory although they would add to the global total.
U.S. coal production is projected to decline by 30 percent over the coming decade compared with 2019.
