Mansourasaurus was 33 feet long and 5½ tons, but other dinosaurs of the era were even bigger. (Andrew Mcafee/Agence France-Presse/Getty Images)

Scientists have dug up a long-necked, school-bus-size dinosaur that lived in Egypt 80 million years ago, a discovery that sheds light on a mysterious time period in the history of dinosaurs in Africa.

Researchers said Monday that the plant-eating Mansourasaurus shahinae was nearly 33 feet long and weighed 5 ½ tons. It was a titanosaur, a group that included Earth’s largest-ever land animals.

“Mansourasaurus, though a big animal by today’s standards, was a pipsqueak compared to some other titanosaurs,” said paleontologist Matt Lamanna of the Carnegie Museum of Natural History in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

The remains included parts of its skull, lower jaw, vertebrae, ribs, shoulder, forelimb and back foot.

Mansourasaurus is one of the few dinosaurs known from the last 15 million years of the Mesozoic Era on mainland Africa. The discovery revealed that these dinosaurs didn’t all stay put. Mansourasaurus was more closely related to European and Asian titanosaurs than to those from other parts of Africa.

