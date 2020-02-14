An artist’s drawing shows a huge extinct freshwater turtle called Stupendemys geographicus. Scientists announced this week that they have found fossils of the South American turtle, including a 9.4-foot-long shell. (J.A. Chirinos/Via Reuters)

Fossils of one of the largest turtles that ever lived have been found in South America, scientists said this week.

Remains of the car-size freshwater beast, called Stupendemys geographicus, were found in Colombia’s Tatacoa Desert and Venezuela’s Urumaco region. The turtle lived from about 13 million years ago to 7 million years ago, and it was built for battle.

Stupendemys males boasted sturdy front-facing horns on both sides of the carapace, or shell, very close to the neck. Deep scars detected in the fossils indicated that these horns may have been used for fighting with other Stupendemys males.

Fighting occurs among certain turtles alive today, especially male tortoises, according to paleontologist Edwin Cadena of Del Rosario University in Colombia, who led the research published in the journal Science Advances.

Stupendemys is the second-largest known turtle, behind seagoing Archelon, which lived roughly 70 million years ago at the end of the age of dinosaurs and reached about 15 feet in length.

The first Stupendemys fossils were found in the 1970s, but many mysteries remained about the animal. The new fossils included the largest-known turtle shell — 9.4 feet long, even larger than Archelon’s shell — and the first lower-jaw remains, which give clues about its diet. Its large size may have been crucial in defending against formidable predators. It shared the environment with giant crocodilians including the 36-foot-long caiman Purussaurus and the 33-foot-long gavial relative Gryposuchus. One of the Stupendemys fossils was found with a two-inch-long croc tooth embedded in it.

“Stupendemys geographicus was huge and heavy. The largest individuals of this species were about the size and length of a sedan automobile if we take into account the head, neck, shell and limbs,” Cadena said.

“Its diet was diverse, including small animals — fishes, caimans, snakes — as well as mollusks and vegetation, particularly fruits and seeds. Putting together all the anatomical features of this species indicates that its lifestyle was mostly in the bottom of large freshwater bodies including lakes and large rivers,” Cadena added.

Stupendemys — meaning “stupendous turtle” — inhabited a huge wetlands system spanning Colombia, Venezuela, Brazil and Peru before the Amazon and Orinoco rivers were formed.

