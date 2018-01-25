In this Sunday, August 15, 1999, photo, Montreal Expos' Vladimir Guerrero watches the flight of his two-run home run. Chipper Jones, Jim Thome, Vladimir Guerrero and Trevor Hoffman have been elected to the baseball Hall of Fame on Wednesday. (David Zalubowski/AP)

Over 600 home runs. More than 600 saves. A .300 career average.

In the age of baseball analytics, there’s still room in the Hall of Fame for big, round numbers you can count on.

Chipper Jones, Jim Thome, Vladimir Guerrero and Trevor Hoffman were rewarded Wednesday, easily elected in the newest class headed for Cooperstown, New York.

Jones and Thome made it 54 players elected in their first year of eligibility by members of the Baseball Writers’ Association of America. (Players must be retired for five years to be eligible.) Jones drew 97.2 percent (410 of 422) of the vote and Thome was at 89.8 percent — 75 percent is needed for election.

A switch-hitter who batted .303 with 468 home runs, Jones was an eight-time all-star third baseman for the Atlanta Braves.

Jim Thome, who played in 2012 for the Baltimore Orioles, was elected to the Hall of Fame in the first year he was eligible. (Mark Duncan/AP)

Of the four new members, Jones was the only one to win a World Series.

“It was waterworks,” Jones said after receiving the call.

Thome hit 612 home runs, ranking him eighth on the career list. The five-time all-star played mostly for the Cleveland Indians.

Thome was known for his pre-swing routine, standing absolutely still in the box while pointing his bat at the pitcher.

Guerrero was elected in his second try, getting 92.9 percent. The nine-time all-star played half his career with the Montreal Expos.

The outfielder batted .318 with 449 homers, and was a known bad-ball hitter. He said he developed that talent as a kid in the Dominican Republic, playing a game similar to cricket in which hitters swung broomsticks while pitchers tried to bounce balls past them and knock over folded license plates.

Hoffman was chosen in his third year, getting 79.9 percent after missing by just five votes last time. The former Padres closer used an outstanding change-up to post 601 saves, second all-time to Yankees closer Mariano Rivera’s 652.

Designated hitter Edgar Martinez came close with 70.4 percent but fell 20 votes short in his next-to-last year on the ballot.

“It would have been great to get in this year, but it looks great for next year,” Martinez said on a conference call.

Pitcher Mike Mussina received 63.5 percent and seems likely to be elected in his five remaining years of eligibility.

Barry Bonds and Roger Clemens, both involved in baseball’s steroids scandal, edged up but again fell far short.

Clemens, winner of seven Cy Young Awards, got 57.3 percent after drawing 54.1 percent last time. Bonds, the career home run leader and a seven-time MVP, reached 56.4 percent, up from 53.8 percent. Clemens and Bonds each get four more tries.

The four new members will be inducted July 29. They will be enshrined with pitcher Jack Morris and shortstop Alan Trammell, Detroit Tigers teammates, picked last month by a committee that considered older players and executives.

This matches the biggest lineup of living players to be inducted since 1955.

Read more from KidsPost:

Should cheaters get in the Hall of Fame?

In the Olympics, what athletes wear is often more about science than style

With e-sports on the rise, traditional sports need to up their game