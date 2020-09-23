Sharon told contest organizers that her experiences with making friends inspired the design, which she titled “Together As One.”
“Kindness means to not look at someone from the outside, but look at their personality, and being open to their friendship,” she said.
Google displayed the doodle Wednesday on its home page. Sharon also will receive a $30,000 college scholarship and $50,000 in technology equipment for her school. Four other entrants received $5,000 scholarship for being selected as national finalists.
The contest, which is in its 12th year, was open to students in kindergarten through 12th grade.