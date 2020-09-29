In addition, starting now, France’s three marine parks won’t be able to bring in or breed dolphins and killer whales, she said.
“It is time to open a new era in our relationship with these [wild] animals,” she said, emphasizing that animal welfare is a top priority.
Pompili said the measures will also bring an end to mink farming, where animals are raised for their fur, within the next five years.
The ban does not apply to wild animals in other permanent shows and in zoos.
She promised solutions will be found for each animal “on a case-by-case basis.”
The French government will implement an $9.2 million package to help people working in circuses and marine parks find other jobs.
“That transition will be spread over several years, because it will change the lives of many people,” she said.
— Associated Press