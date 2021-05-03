There are more than 7,000 species of frogs in the world, about 100 of which are in the United States. Found everywhere except Antarctica, frogs are grouped into three basic categories. True frogs have moist skin as they must live in or near water. Tree frogs have sticky pads on their feet for climbing. True toads have dry bumpy skin, are more drought tolerant and live mostly on land, but need access to healthy water for egg-laying.