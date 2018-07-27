These global travelers took KidsPost on a whirlwind of history and excitement with stops in Africa and Europe. Washington’s Sophia Djumena got to witness sports history when she attended a World Cup soccer match. The 13-year-old saw Belgium defeat England for the third-place title in Saint Petersburg, Russia.

Riley and Henry Johnson, 9 and 5, of Washington escaped the heat and experienced winter in South Africa. They visited the Waterberg region and got to ride horses surrounded by African wildlife, including giraffes, impalas and buffaloes. Francesco De Amici, 13, of Crofton, Maryland, Maryland, followed in the Johnsons’ footsteps and went to Northern Africa. He visited Zagora, Morocco, and it was his first time in the desert. Zagora is near the border of Mali, and Francesco and his family traveled there by car to see the city of Timbuktu.



Do you want to show readers where you went this summer? It isn’t too late. Join our Summer of ­KidsPost! You don’t have to go far away to have a chance to be featured in KidsPost and win a cool prize. Entries are due by August 28.

Here are the rules:

● Go on a trip (anywhere!) and take along a recent copy of KidsPost. (Photos must have been taken after May 25 of this year.)

● Get someone to take a photograph of you — and siblings or other family members — holding KidsPost. Easy, right? Just make sure at least one person in the photo is between ages of 5 and 13.

● Then have a parent or guardian fill out the form at wapo.st/summerofkidspost2018 and attach your photo. Or they can mail it to KidsPost, The Washington Post, 1301 K St. NW, Washington, D.C. 20071. List the full name, age and hometown of everyone in the photo. We also need your parent’s phone number and email address. We would love for you to tell us what made the trip memorable.

At the end of the summer, three randomly selected families who have sent in photos will receive books and KidsPost goodies. Happy travels!

