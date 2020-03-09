Huge crowds typically attend the St. Patrick’s Day parade in Dublin, Ireland. The government canceled this year’s festivities because of the coronavirus outbreak. (Paul Faith/Agence France-Presse/Getty Images)

Irish authorities canceled the nation’s annual St. Patrick’s Day celebrations, as concern increased about the coronavirus outbreak.

The St. Patrick’s parade scheduled for March 17 in Dublin has been shelved, local media reported, on government advice. About a half-million people attended Ireland’s national day celebrations last year, with thousands traveling from overseas.

Cork, Ireland’s second-biggest city, canceled its event because city leaders said they couldn’t provide the guarantee of safety for participants and spectators. The country has 24 confirmed cases of covid-19, the disease caused by the new coronavirus.

Saturday’s parade in San Francisco, California, has been postponed, according to the United Irish Societies of San Francisco. The organization said the city canceled its permit along with those of all large public gatherings in the next two weeks. The state has 124 confirmed covid-19 cases. “We encourage everyone, Irish or otherwise, to take good care of themselves and others,” organizers posted on the group’s website.

As of Monday afternoon, Washington, D.C. planned to go ahead with its event, the city’s 50th St. Patrick’s Day Parade, which is scheduled for Sunday.

— Associated Press

