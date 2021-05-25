Derrick Johnson, president of the NAACP civil rights group, said he also would meet with lawmakers to urge passage of the legislation.
“It’s hard to say if race relations, specifically, are better now than they were a year ago because change takes a lot of time,” Johnson said in an interview. “We can’t change everything in a few months or in a year. But . . . there’s definitely a new tone in this country.”
In Minneapolis, a foundation created in Floyd’s memory by his family organized an afternoon of music and food in a park. The park is near the downtown courtroom where Derek Chauvin, the former officer, was found guilty last month of murdering Floyd.
Chauvin, 45, faces up to 40 years in prison when he is sentenced June 25. The three other officers at the scene have pleaded not guilty to aiding Chauvin. They will go on trial next year. The Minneapolis Police Department fired all four officers the day after Floyd was killed.
Later on Tuesday, mourners are set to gather for a candlelight vigil at the stretch of road where Chauvin knelt on the neck of a handcuffed Floyd, a 46-year-old Black man in handcuffs, for more than nine minutes.
Darnella Frazier, a teenage bystander, recorded the killing on her cellphone, uploading video to Facebook that horrified people around the world. Floyd had been suspected of using a counterfeit $20 bill to buy cigarettes.
People took to the streets of cities across the United States and around the world following Floyd’s death, protesting racism and police brutality.
Legislation has been pursued in all 50 U.S. states and the District of Columbia to increase the accountability or oversight of police, and 24 states have enacted new laws, according to the National Conference of State Legislatures.
The laws have included the mandating of body-worn cameras for officers, criminalizing neck restraints or making it easier for the public to see police officers’ disciplinary records.
Biden was expected to discuss the progress of the federal George Floyd Justice in Policing Act in Congress, which Floyd’s family has supported, in his meeting with the relatives on Tuesday. Floyd’s daughter and her mother, along with Floyd’s sister, brothers, sister-in-law and nephew were expected to attend.