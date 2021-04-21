In the hours before Tuesday’s verdict, some residents worried that justice would prove elusive again in a case involving a Black man killed by a police officer. Even amid the celebrations, some tempered their expectations for what the jury’s decision might mean for racial justice in America.

“I think people’s belief in the system that we got in place is so bad, that they don’t expect nothing good,” said Cal Wayne, a Houston rapper who was a childhood friend of Floyd., as he stood in front of a mural of Floyd on the wall of a popular corner store in the Third Ward

At a food trailer across the street, Kim Hewitt served sandwiches to customers as she waited for the court’s announcement.

When the flow of customers slowed down, Hewitt, who was also a friend of Floyd’s, sang along with some of the songs that blared from speakers next to her food trailer. Some of the songs on her playlist included “White Man’z World” and “Breathin” by Tupac Shakur.

When the verdict was announced, about 20 people gathered beneath a small tent next to the food trailer. Instead of music, the speakers had live audio as the verdict was broadcast on a news channel. Some Third Ward residents gathered in a grassy empty lot nearby while a couple of blocks away, others sat outside their homes.

Hewitt and others around her loudly cheered the guilty verdicts. They clapped and hugged one another.

“Today we are able to breathe again,” Floyd’s younger brother Philonise said at a family news conference in Minneapolis, Minnesota, where tears streamed down his face.

“We finally got justice,” Hewitt said. Floyd “woke up the whole world. The fight is just beginning.”

People driving by the corner store and food trailer honked their car horns and waved as they went by, yelling, “Justice.”

Third Ward residents celebrated the moment but also wondered about the future.

Wayne said it will take more than a conviction in one case for the Third Ward and the Black community to believe that “real change” is at hand.