At Sunday’s news conference for children, German Chancellor Angela Merkel discussed policy — and spaghetti. (Steffi Loos/Getty Images)

German Chancellor Angela Merkel’s favorite animal is a hedgehog. She loves spaghetti and chicken soup and dreams of being an astronaut for a day.

Those were some of the personal details the chancellor revealed Sunday while answering questions from children at a special news conference a week before the country’s general election.

Merkel, 63, listened to a variety of questions during the Berlin event, which was attended by more than 150 children.

While some teens nervously read questions off notepads about farming and plastic pollution in oceans, younger children mostly were curious about Merkel as a person.

“When did you lose your first tooth?” a girl asked while playing with her own wiggly tooth. “When I started school and was about the same age as you,” Merkel said, smiling.

The German leader also said that her favorite color is cornflower blue and that she loves swimming and gardening.

Merkel, who has led Germany for almost 12 years, faces top challenger Martin Schulz in Sunday’s election.