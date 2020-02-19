

Giannis Antetokounmpo, shown at the All-Star Game, has been more dominant this season than the legendary LeBron James. Antetokounmpo, known as the “Greek Freak,” has averaged 30 points and 13.5 rebounds a game. (Jonathan Daniel/Agence France-Presse/Getty Images)

The National Basketball Associationhas finished its All-Star Weekend. It’s a good time to check in on professional basketball.

LeBron James is showing once again why he may be the greatest NBA player of all time. At age 35, James has revamped his game to be the Los Angeles Lakers’ Number 1 playmaker. James is leading the NBA in assists with almost 11 per game. One more thing: He is still scoring 25 points a game.

Any questions about whether James and his new teammate Anthony Davis could play well together have been answered during the first part of the season. Led by the dynamic duo of James and Davis, the Lakers have a record of 41-12 (41 wins and 12 losses).

As great as James has been this season, he may not be the best player in the NBA. That title may belong to Giannis Antetokounmpo, the 6-foot-11-inch Milwaukee Bucks forward. Antetokounmpo, who is called the “Greek Freak,” is averaging 30 points per game while pulling down 13.5 rebounds. He is also leading the Bucks to an NBA best record of 46-8.

One surprise team is the Toronto Raptors. Last year’s NBA champions lost their best player when Kawhi Leonard signed with the Los Angeles Clippers last summer. Leonard was the Most Valuable Player when the Raptors beat the Golden State Warriors in the 2019 NBA Finals. Still, the Raptors are posting a 40-15 record.



LeBron James, right, and new Lakers teammate Anthony Davis have played well together so far this season. (Nam Huh/AP)

How are the Raptors doing it without their big star? They are sharing the ball and the scoring load. Six Raptors are scoring 10 or more points per game.

Not all the teams in the NBA are playing well, but all of the teams are scoring big-time! With everyone chucking up (and making) three-point shots, all 30 teams in the league are averaging more than 102 points per game. Six teams, including our own Washington Wizards, are averaging more than 115 points.

Speaking of the Wizards, the local team still has a chance to make the playoffs despite a woeful record of 20-33. That puts the Wizards only three games behind the Orlando Magic for the eighth and final playoff spot in the Eastern Conference.

So can the Wizards make the postseason? I don’t see why not. The Magic players are not exactly world beaters, and the Wizards have Bradley Beal, who is one of the NBA’s leading scorers.

If the Wizards want to make the playoffs, they will have to play better defense. The Washington team has been awful this season, allowing its opponents to pour in almost 120 points per game. That’s the worst in the NBA.

Of course, if the Wizards make the playoffs, they will run into some big challenges: the Bucks and Antetokounmpo.

I doubt the Wizards will be able to stop the Greek Freak.

