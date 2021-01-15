The event, which is from 1 to 1:15 p.m., is free to watch on YouTube at nationalzoo.si.edu/events/giant-panda-cub-xiao-qi-ji-livestream and requires no registration. A video of the event will be posted after the live stream.

The event takes place around the time giant panda cubs typically have an in-person public debut at the zoo. The zoo is temporarily closed to limit the spread of the novel coronavirus.

Xiao Qi Ji is the fourth giant panda cub born at the National Zoo. Mom Mei Xiang (may-SHONG) and dad Tian Tian (t-YEN t-YEN) are parents of two other male cubs and one female, all of whom have moved to a breeding program in China. Xiao Qi Ji and his parents will leave for China in December 2023.