The Beauval Zoo, south of Paris, said the twins were born shortly after 1 a.m. They weigh 5.3 ounces and 4.6 ounces. Their mother, Huan Huan, and father, Yuan Zi, are at Beauval on a 10-year loan from China. The twins are their second and third cubs after the first panda born in France, Yuan Meng, in 2017.