“Huan Huan is taking care of them very well. She took them in her mouth to lick them and clean them. We can hear little cries,” the zoo said in a statement.
The zoo said the cubs’ genders were determined by the Chinese experts in charge of taking care of them.
Giant pandas have difficulty breeding, and their pregnancies are challenging to follow.
“We just lived a moment of rare intensity. These births are always very exceptional, but they also bring some surprises,” said Delphine Delord, director of the Beauval Zoo.
The cubs will not be named before 100 days, which is customary in China. They will spend a few years in France before being sent to China, the zoo said.
Other nations in Europe also have giant pandas, including Austria, Britain, Belgium, Germany, the Netherlands, Spain and Finland.
There are about 1,800 pandas living in the wild in China and about 500 in captivity worldwide.
China for decades gave friendly nations its unofficial national mascot in what was known as “panda diplomacy.” More recently, the country has loaned pairs of pandas to zoos, including the Smithsonian National Zoo in Washington, at an estimated cost of $1 million per year.