Amal, who is supposed to be a 9-year-old girl, isn’t little. She’s 11 feet tall and needs four puppeteers to move her arms and legs and control her facial expressions. Her journey, called “The Walk,” began in Turkey in late July and features theatrical and other artistic events. Last week she arrived in Italy, and she will travel through several other countries before arriving in Manchester, England, in November. Sometimes she travels by truck or boat, but mostly she walks.