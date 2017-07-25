Girl Scouts of Central Maryland watch as Girl Scout badges are manufactured during a tour of the Lion Brothers factory in Owings Mills, Maryland. The Girl Scouts of the USA is unveiling 23 new badges related to science, engineering, technology and math. (Patrick Semansky/AP)

Girl Scouts from Daisies to teen Ambassadors may earn 23 new badges focused on science, technology, engineering and math.

It’s the largest addition of new badges in a decade for Girl Scouts of the USA. The effort takes a progressive approach to STEM and also nudges girls to become citizen scientists using the great outdoors as their laboratory.

Among the new badges are those that introduce kindergarten and first-graders to the world of robots and engineering. Scouts can learn basic programming and build prototypes to solve everyday problems. Older Scouts will have the chance to enhance those skills, learning more about artificial intelligence, algorithms and how to formally present their work.

Other new badges focus on race car and aviation design using kits from GoldieBlox, a girl-focused toy company. The “leave no trace” approach to interacting with the environment and the study of meteorology by learning to predict weather patterns and potential hazards are among activities geared to new outdoors badges.

Cayla Hicks, 7, is grateful. She’s a Baltimore Brownie who’s interested in the “Designing Robots” badge.

A Girl Scout badge for learning how to program a robot is seen amid a sample of new STEM badges. Other offerings among the new badges focus on the outdoors, including meteorology and conservation. (Patrick Semansky/AP)

“I want to be a scientist. I like building things, and I like discovering things. Me and my brother — well, I usually ask my brother if he wants to look through my telescope. Usually he says no,” Cayla said as she recently demonstrated how to make a “robotic arm” out of sticks and fasteners.

Sylvia Acevedo, the head of the national Scouting group, was just like Cayla as a girl growing up in tiny Las Cruces, New Mexico.

“My troop leader looked at me and saw me looking at the stars, and she taught me that there were constellations, she taught me there were systems and patterns to the stars,” Acevedo said in a recent interview. “Because I got my science badge, I developed that courage and that confidence to study science and math at a time when girls like me weren’t studying science and math. Girls like me, statistically, weren’t even finishing high school.”

Acevedo was one of the first Hispanic students, male or female, to earn a graduate engineering degree from Stanford University. Her first job was as a rocket scientist at NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory in California. More recently Acevedo was a tech executive.

The new badges, some of which were requested by Scouts themselves in a survey, are available starting this week. Next year, another initiative will allow Girl Scouts to earn cybersecurity badges.

As for STEM overall, Acevedo said, a lot of girls are not confident about pursuing education and careers in those fields.

“A lot of girls haven’t made that shift from using technology to, ‘You can actually be a programmer,’” she said. “That you’re the one who can make that coding. For a lot of girls, they need to have that hands-on experience so they feel confident.”

The Scouts, who are 1.8 million strong in the United States, has offered such opportunities in the past but consider the new badges and related programming a major push.

“It’s really all about how do we capture that interest in science and technology,” Acevedo said. “The other thing is the girls are learning not just how to do a specific skill but also how to think, how to think like an inventor, how to think like a creator, how to think like a maker. Those are the types of things that we want to ignite in the girls.”