Claire Juip, a winner of this year’s Letters About Literature contest, met R.J. Palacio at the National Book Festival in Washington this month. Claire penned a letter to the author about her reaction to her book “Wonder.” (Christina Barron/The Washington Post)

R.J. Palacio’s book “Wonder” has inspired millions of kids. It’s the story of a disfigured boy named Auggie who attends school outside his home for the first time as a fifth-grader. And it has prompted many discussions about courage, friendship and choosing to be kind.

For reader Claire Juip of Grosse Pointe, Michigan, the book’s message didn’t hit home the first time she read it. But two life-changing events caused Claire to reread it and reflect on it for the Library of Congress’s 2017 Letters About Literature contest.

The first event was finding out that her older brother, Jake, was diagnosed with a rare genetic disorder called Friedreich’s ataxia (FA).

“FA makes your nerve cells die so you can’t walk and eventually you need a wheelchair,” Claire wrote in her letter. “Because I love to read, I was looking for a book where the characters felt how I felt.”

At that point, Claire said she could relate to Auggie’s sister, Via, who appreciated his smarts and humor and didn’t focus on his appearance.

Then Claire was diagnosed with FA. She reread the book, putting herself in Auggie’s shoes. Claire wrote the letter before telling friends and classmates, and she admitted that she worries about how they will react when her symptoms become more noticeable.

“I really hope that everyone in the world will read your book because someday when I am different than I am now, I want people to be nice to me, and I think your book teaches people that,” wrote Claire, who’s now 10.

The letter earned Claire first prize among fourth- through sixth-grade entrants and an opportunity to meet Palacio at this month’s National Book Festival in Washington.

“I probably wouldn’t know what to do with my diagnosis if I hadn’t read ‘Wonder,’ ” she told the author.

Palacio said she was honored that the book had helped Claire and was happy that the fifth-grader was spreading the message about kindness.

“We all have to step up and remind people about what matters,” she said.

(Find out more about FA in a video Claire made: wapo.st/2vTr39a .)