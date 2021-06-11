In most places, you have to be at least 17 years old to donate blood, though some states allow 16-year-olds to give if they have permission from their parent or guardian. Becoming a blood donor can also help you find out your own blood type. Humans have four general types — A, B, AB and O — each of which corresponds to the structure of the red blood cells you inherited from your parents. In addition, each of those types can be “positive” or “negative,” depending on the presence (+) or absence (-) of a protein called the Rhesus, or Rh, factor.