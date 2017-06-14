Phil Mickelson is surrounded by his family after winning the British Open in 2013. He is skipping a big golf tournament this weekend to be at his older daughter’s high school graduation. (Matt Dunham/AP)

The United States Open, one of the most important professional golf tournaments in the world, begins Thursday in Wisconsin. The big news at this year’s Open is not who is playing but who is not playing.

Phil Mickelson, probably the best golfer in the past 20 years other than Tiger Woods, has announced that he will not tee up the ball at this year’s championship.

Mickelson is not sick or injured. He is certainly playing well enough to win. But Mickelson will be attending his daughter’s high school graduation in California.

There’s a slim chance that Mickelson may play if the tournament or the graduation is postponed because of weather. But “barring something unforeseen,” Mickelson said last week, “I won’t be there.”

This is big news. While Mickelson has won 49 professional tournaments including five “major” titles (three Masters, one British Open and one PGA), he has never won the U.S. Open.

Mickelson has come close. Boy, has he come close. Mickelson has finished second in the national championship a record six times. He has often said he wants to win the U.S. Open more than any other tournament.

Still, Mickelson is going to his daughter’s graduation. Now, I should mention that this is not just any graduation: Mickelson’s daughter Amanda, who played three sports at her school and was the student body president, will be giving the commencement speech at the ceremony.

That has to make a father, even one as famous as Mickelson, want to be there.

Sometimes we forget that athletes have families. They are not just golfers or quarterbacks or basketball players. They are often moms, dads, husbands, wives, brothers and sisters.

We are reminded of that when an athlete misses a game because of a death in their family, the birth of a baby or some family illness, but I can’t recall ever hearing of a sports figure missing an event this important for a high school graduation.

Still, I think it’s great that Mickelson puts his daughter’s graduation before golf.

There’s a lot of loose talk about love when people talk about sports. Sports fans will say they love a team or they love a player. What they really mean is they like a sport or enjoy watching a certain player perform.

It’s nothing like the love within a family or the pride a parent feels for a child on graduation day.

That’s something to think about during this year’s U.S. Open. After all, the final day of the tournament is . . . Father’s Day.

Bowen writes the sports opinion column for KidsPost. He is the author of 22 sports books for kids. His latest book — “Outside Shot” — was published in March.