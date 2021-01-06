Meanwhile the United States death toll has climbed past 357,000.

Health-care workers and nursing home residents are mostly given priority, but some places are beginning to vaccinate the elderly.

The slow rollout has been blamed on many problems, including a lack of money and guidance from the federal government, mismatches between supply and demand, a patchwork of approaches by state and local governments, distrust of the vaccine, and delays created by the holidays.

Politicians are getting aggressive in trying to accelerate the campaign. The governors of California, Maryland and North Carolina said they will use the National Guard to speed things up.

Maryland Governor Larry Hogan warned, too, that any facility that has not administered at least 75 percent of its first doses may have future allocations reduced until they can speed up vaccinations.

While about 270,000 doses have been put directly in the hands of front-line vaccinators in the state over the last three weeks, Hogan said that only about 77,000 people had been vaccinated as of Tuesday, or about 1.3 percent of the state’s population.

In California, where just 1 percent of the population has been vaccinated, Governor Gavin Newsom said he wants to allow providers the flexibility to give shots to people not on the priority list if doses are in danger of going to waste.

New York Mayor Bill de Blasio said it is time to broaden eligibility to include people older than 75 and essential workers such as police officers and firefighters.