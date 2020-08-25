In Sweden, high school-level classes are returning to classes this week. It wasn’t clear which school Greta was attending.
The teenager shot to fame after starting her solo protests outside Sweden’s parliament in Stockholm on August 20, 2018.
Students around the world soon began following her lead, staging regular large protests, and Greta was invited to speak to political and business leaders at United Nations’ conferences and the annual World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland.
Last week, she and other young activists held talks with German Chancellor Angela Merkel regarding the climate.
But the coronavirus outbreak has prevented the Fridays for Future movement that Greta inspired from holding its mass rallies in recent months, dampening its public profile. She was named Time magazine’s youngest Person of the Year and was nominated for the Nobel Peace Prize.