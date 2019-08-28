

Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg, 16, arrives in New York on Wednesday after a two-week journey crossing the Atlantic in the Malizia II, a zero-carbon yacht. She plans to attend next month’s Climate Action Summit. (Johannes Eisele/AFP/Getty Images)

Teenage climate activist Greta Thunberg arrived in New York on Wednesday in a zero-carbon emissions vessel, completing her ­

two-week journey from England. The teenager announced in July that she would attend the United Nations Climate Action Summit in New York next month.

The 16-year-old Swedish activist, who set sail from Plymouth, England, on August 14, attracted international attention last year when she started missing school on Fridays to protest political inaction on climate change and inspired youth around the world to do the same.

“Land!! The lights of Long Island and New York City ahead,” Greta tweeted around 4 a.m. Wednesday, posting a picture of tiny dots of light on a dark horizon. The teen activist has been providing day-by-day updates on her Twitter account of the long journey.



Greta and the Malizia II crew sail through New York Harbor. The teen activist doesn’t fly because of the amount of carbon emissions airplanes generate and the harm those emissions do to Earth’s atmosphere. (Mike Segar/Reuters)

Rather than travel in an airplane that burns fuel and contributes to atmospheric carbon pollution, Thunberg opted to make her trans-Atlantic journey carbon emission-free by sailing on the Malizia II, a 60-foot yacht equipped with solar panels and underwater turbines that produce electricity onboard.

The boat has no shower or toilets, and those aboard including Greta’s father and crew members planned to eat freeze-dried food throughout the trip.

In addition to the U.N. Climate Action Summit in New York, Greta intends to join the U.N. climate change conference in Santiago, Chile, in December.

— Reuters

Read more from KidsPost:

How clean is the Bronx River? Snapping turtles help scientists figure it out

Even with rainfall, the Amazon rainforest continues to burn

Ever wondered why cities have so many pigeons?