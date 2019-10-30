Greta Thunberg looks on during the Climate Change Rally and March on October 7 in Rapid City, South Dakota. Greta has refused an environmental prize from the Nordic Council. She says, “the climate movement does not need any more prizes.” (Adam Fondren/AP)

Activist Greta Thunberg, who has inspired millions of people across the world to stage protests urging leaders to better tackle climate change, has declined an environmental prize, saying “the climate movement does not need any more prizes.”

Fellow climate activists spoke for Greta at the Nordic Council prize ceremony Tuesday in Stockholm, Sweden. They read her statement thanking the group for the honor. Greta, 16, is traveling in California.

But Sophia and Isabelle Axelsson quoted Thunberg as saying that “what we need is for our rulers and politicians to listen to the research.”

The Nordic Council hands out annual prizes for literature, youth literature, film, music and the environment, each worth $52,000.

It is not the first prize that the climate activist has won or been nominated for but refused.

Three Norwegian lawmakers nominated her for the Nobel Peace Prize this year because they believe “the massive movement Greta has set in motion is a very important peace contribution.”

Last year, about three months into her school-climate-strike campaign, Greta declined the Children’s Climate Prize, which is awarded by a Swedish electricity company — because many of the finalists had to fly in a plane to Stockholm for the ceremony.

Thunberg notes that flights contribute to global warming, so she sailed across the Atlantic Ocean for two weeks on a zero-emissions sailboat to reach New York. There the Swede scolded a United Nations climate conference in September, repeatedly asking, “How dare you?”

“We are in the beginning of a mass extinction, and yet all you can talk about is money. You are failing us,” she said.

[Greta Thunberg’s New York visit inspires fellow teen climate activists]

Weeks later, Greta won the 2019 Right Livelihood Award — known as the “Alternative Nobel” — “for inspiring and amplifying political demands for urgent climate action reflecting scientific facts.”

In May 2019, she was featured on the cover of Time magazine, which named her a “next generation leader.”

