We had a feeling that KidsPost readers would go nuts for a Squirrel Haiku Contest. Sure enough, more than 400 came up with poems that told a story about the furry creatures honored this week in The Washington Post’s ninth annual Squirrel Week.
Post Metro columnist John Kelly, the founder of Squirrel Week and a longtime squirrel admirer, helped the KidsPost staff judge the contest, which required poets to stick to the form of three lines in syllables of five, seven and five.
“Because the entries were so good, this was a very hard contest to judge. But that made it a fun contest to judge,” Kelly said. “Taken together, these haiku explored many aspects of a squirrel’s life, from the funny to the annoying to the tragic.”
Here are the judges’ favorites. The kids who wrote them will receive squirrel-and poetry-themed prize packages. But all the squirrel haiku poets — many of whom included terrific artwork — have our appreciation for their creativity, insight and sense of humor.
And as Kelly said, “The submissions convinced me that these young poets spent a lot of time looking at squirrels, which is the only way you can learn to appreciate something.”
Squirrel’s Nut
by Bruno Sidahmed, 9,
Alexandria, Virginia
Squirrel stares at nut
Very politely he asks
Can I please eat you?
The Life of a Squirrel
by Stephanie Dragoi, 13,
Bethesda, Maryland
Run, hop, climb, leap, stop.
Sniff, nibble, sniff, wiggle, freeze.
Dog! Run away quick!
Acorns!
by Kathryn Mancuso, 12,
Harrington, Delaware
In the winter snow
Squirrels forgot an acorn so*
An oak tree will grow
Untitled
by Grant Hatch, 14,
Omaha, Nebraska
Up through the branches
Like a bullet, fur rustling,
Windswept, full of grace.
If Humans Were Good
by Jared Brace, 10,
Springfield, Virginia
Squirrels are not dumb
They keep away from humans
They know what we’ve done
Untitled
by Jack Schmidt, 10,
Washington, D.C.
Planting bulbs in spring
I place an acorn on top
Squirrel distraction.
Squirrels:
A Dog’s Dilemma
by Cody Shoelson, 12,
Arlington, Virginia
Chase them in the park
Aw, shoot! Up a tree it goes!
Guess I’ll chase a ball.
The Nut
by Kate Goodman, 11,
Wayland, Massachusetts
In cold weather he
Holds his nut so tight despite
Tiny little paws
Granddad
and His Squirrels
by Zachary Berg, 9,
Montgomery Village, Maryland
Granddad feeds squirrels
Squirrel bites granddad’s thumb. Oops!
Needs a rabies shot
Sciuridae
by Caroline Miller, 13,
Crozet, Virginia
He never slows down
For if he does, how is he
To eat this winter?
Squirrel Fun
by Tessa Johnson, 6,
Arlington, Virginia
Gray, black, brown squirrel
Acrobats high in the trees!
Squirrel tag looks fun.
Squirrels
by Amelia Bielski, 8,
Gaithersburg, Maryland
Squirrels are lively
Immature little creatures
Scared by anything
Dad vs. Squirrels
by Lucy Boehlert, 11,
Alexandria, Virginia
“Skedaddle,” Dad yells
To the squirrels as they run
Away from garden
The Joy of Chasing Squirrels
by Gus Simanson, 11,
Vienna, Virginia
Ninety-five pounds of
Dog run in hopeless quest to
Catch a one-pound squirrel
The Garden Mystery
by Lydia Adcock, 9,
Washington, D.C.
Happy spring garden
But where are the vegetables?
Squirrels, I curse you!!!
The Crazy Squirrel
by Jane Bowman, 6,
Arlington, Virginia
Squirrel in the road!
He’s fast . . . is he fast enough?
Watch out bushy tail!
Always Searching
by Charlotte Niven, 13,
Charlottesville, Virginia
Perpetual search
For the acorn that’s flawless
Just to bury it.
Why Squirrels
Are Naughty
by Darby Gilchrest, 7,
Yorktown, Virginia
Bushy-tailed nut thieves
Chatty puffy-tailed robbers
Stealing seeds from birds.
* Editor’s note: We allowed squirrel to count as one syllable in addition to the standard two because of confusion over the pronunciation tool in some dictionaries.
