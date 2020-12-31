This fairy-tale city doesn’t appear overnight. For weeks ahead of time, several hundred ice miners brave subzero temperatures to cut thousands of frozen blocks from the Songhua River. The blocks are trucked to the festival grounds, where cranes are used to stack them several stories tall and craftspeople shape them with saws and chisels. Once the ropes of lights are added, the structures glow bright purple, orange or an entire rainbow of colors.

Visitors can walk inside the buildings or shoot down ice slides. The festival, which is in its 37th year, also includes snow sculpting competitions and sports, such as skiing, ice skating and even winter swimming.