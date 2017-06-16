Claire McEnaney, 6, of Atlanta, Georgia, went to Great Falls Park in May with her mother and great uncle. She completed the Junior Ranger program at the Virginia park and learned how devices called locks allow boats to travel through canals.

KidsPost is looking for your best travel photos this summer. Did you go somewhere near Washington, as Great Falls explorer Claire McEnaney did? Or somewhere much farther away, aboard a plane or train or very large ship?

When we published a quiz last month to test your knowledge of distant destinations, quite a few readers got a perfect score. These geography stars knew that maple syrup is found in Canada; California is home to the lowest point in the United States; the ancient city of Machu Picchu is in Peru; and grizzly bears and moose mingle in Alaska.

Five kids who aced it were randomly picked to win a prize and tickets to an Imagination Stage show in Bethesda, Maryland. They are Natalie Busl, 10, of Owings, Maryland; Anna Morelli, 8, of Washington; Audrey Willett, 11, of Reseda, California; Liam Worley, 7, of Ashburn, Virginia; and brothers Jackson and Finn Empey, 8 and 6, of Alexandria, Virginia.

Want to get your name and photo in the paper? It’s not hard to be a part of Summer of KidsPost.

●Go on a trip and take along a recent copy of KidsPost.

Last summer, 9-year-old Ethan Smith and 6-year-old Colbie Smith traveled to Paris, France, to visit their Aunt Mana. The McLean, Virginia, residents visited a wall where “I love you” is written about 1,000 times in more than 300 languages.

●Get someone to take a photo of you — and siblings or other family members — holding KidsPost. Easy, right? Just make sure at least one person in the photo is between the ages of 5 and 13.

●Then fill out the form at wapo.st/summerofkidspost17 and attach your photo. Or mail it to KidsPost, The Washington Post, 1301 K St. NW, Washington, D.C. 20071. List the full name, age and home town of everyone in the photo. We also need your parent’s phone number and email address and would love to read what made the trip memorable.

Families can submit only one photo, and it must have been taken after May 22, 2017. Entries are due by August 30, which should give you plenty of time to get out and explore.

At the end of the summer, three randomly selected families that have sent in photos will receive books and KidsPost goodies.