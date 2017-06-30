Jacob Curran, 12, and his brother Matiwos, 8, of Washington hit the beach in Ocean City, Maryland. They went body surfing, played catch and dug holes in the sand. (Family photo)

The dog days of summer are ahead of us, and your family might be planning to get out of town. If you take KidsPost with you, not only will you have cool reading material, but you will also have a chance to be part of the Summer of KidsPost, our feature highlighting readers’ summer travels.

Where to go, you might ask. You can take KidsPost as a fun beach read to the shores of Ocean City, Maryland, as Jacob and Matiwos Curran did. We at KidsPost also love going overseas. Amaya Stallworth took us to the historic Colosseum in Rome, Italy. Near or far, we enjoy every trip.

Do you want to see pictures of your summer adventures featured in KidsPost?

Here’s what you’ll need to do:

Amaya Stallworth, 8, of Washington traveled to Italy, where she visited the Colosseum in Rome, shown here, and the Grand Canal in Venice. She enjoyed seeing the historic sites she had read about in school. (Family photo)

● Go on a trip (anywhere!) and take along a recent copy of KidsPost.

●Get someone to take a photo or two of you — and siblings or other family members — holding KidsPost. Easy, right? Just make sure at least one person in the photo is between the ages of 5 and 13.

●Then fill out the submission form at wapo.st/summerofkidspost17 and attach your photo or photos. Or mail it to KidsPost, The Washington Post, 1301 K St. NW, Washington, D.C. 20071. Include the full name, age and home town of everyone in the photo. We also need your parent’s phone number and email address. We would love to hear from you about what made the trip memorable.

Families can submit only once, and the photos must have been taken after May 22, 2017. Entries are due by August 30.

At the end of the summer, three randomly selected families who have sent in photos will receive books and KidsPost goodies.