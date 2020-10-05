You may be too young to vote, but there’s a role you can play: encouraging those 18 and older to do so. Why? Because only 60.1 percent of eligible U.S. citizens voted in the 2016 general election, according to the U.S. Elections Project. That’s a lot of people not showing up.

Readers ages 7 to 14 can help solve the problem by recording a short video or drawing a picture about why it’s important to vote. Find instructions at wapo.st/kidspostgovote. Be creative, but don’t mention a candidate or a political party.

We will select three kids’ entries to be part of a KidsPost public service announcement. Washington Post TikTok host Dave Jorgenson will interview the selected kids on Zoom, and the videos/drawings will appear on KidsPost, The Washington Post’s YouTube channel and other social platforms. A parent must fill out the online form and give permission. Submission deadline is October 17. Email questions to kidspost@washpost.com.