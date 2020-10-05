Readers ages 7 to 14 can help solve the problem by recording a short video or drawing a picture about why it’s important to vote. Find instructions at wapo.st/kidspostgovote. Be creative, but don’t mention a candidate or a political party.
We will select three kids’ entries to be part of a KidsPost public service announcement. Washington Post TikTok host Dave Jorgenson will interview the selected kids on Zoom, and the videos/drawings will appear on KidsPost, The Washington Post’s YouTube channel and other social platforms. A parent must fill out the online form and give permission. Submission deadline is October 17. Email questions to kidspost@washpost.com.