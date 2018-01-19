

Ulysses, an Afghan greyhound, wears a winter coat created by his owner, designer Giovanna Temellini, as he goes for a walk in Milan, Italy. Milan has long been known for its fashions for humans. Now Temillini has created a brand for pooches called Dog a Porter. (Luca Bruno/AP)

Milan has long been the world’s ready-to-wear fashion leader. Now, canines are getting in on the Italian city’s clothing scene with a new line of designer duds for dogs.

Dog a Porter, by the Milan brand Temellini, offers clothing custom-fit for different breeds, ranging from the tiny Chihuahua to the stately greyhound. The line includes cashmere knits, nylon bomber jackets with tiny arms, Sherlock Holmes-style capes and lined raincoats.

The capes cost $208 and synthetically filled hooded parkas go for $256 to reflect the extra time it takes to get the fine stitching on the elasticized sleeves just right.

Designer Giovanna Temellini says fashionable dog clothes aren’t just an indulgence. Her luxury outerwear not only protects pooches accustomed to being indoors when they are brought outside, but take into account the builds of various types of dogs, she said.



Ulysses wears a herringbone coat with a high collar. The designs come in five sizes to fit various breeds. (Luca Bruno/AP)

“For me, a dog is well dressed only when it has freedom of movement, when it is not constrained,” Temellini said. “It is okay to dress a dog when it is cold, but a dog needs to live his live as a dog. This is important.”

Speaking from personal experience, the designer notes that Ulysses, her longhair Afghan Hound, requires five hours of grooming if he gets wet in the rain. A raincoat prevents the hassle, she said.

Temellini launched Dog a Porter a year ago alongside her 20-year-old clothing line for women. She opened a boutique this week in Milan’s chic Brera neighborhood, selling women’s ready-to-wear and canine couture side-by-side.

In fact, many of the dog garments have coordinating pieces for women, such as the long, flowing black cotton skirt a pet owner could wear while walking her dog outfitted in a black chenille jacket.

Italy appears to be a good market for such a business because some 7 million dogs — or one for every 3.7 family — are registered as pets, according to statistics from ASSALCO, an association of producers of pet items.

The money Italians lavished on dogs and cats grew 10 percent during 2013-2016 to nearly $2.4 billion, the association said in a 2017 report.



Ulysses takes a break from modeling a coat as Temellini, top, talks in her Milan boutique. (Luca Bruno/AP)

Temellini said the toughest part about designing for dogs was the sizing. In all, the Dog a Porter line has five basic shapes.

But the business also does made-to-order items, applying the experience it gained over decades making samples for some of Milan’s top fashion houses.

“Something that made me laugh was to see a professional, a lawyer, come in with his Saluki, and he wanted a made-to-measure coat for his dog,” Temellini said. “He said all his clothes were made-to-measure, and he wanted the same for his dog.”

Patrizia Radaelli is a happy Dog a Porter customer. She couldn’t find anything to warm Eddie, her 14-year-old Yorkshire terrier-Volpino Italiano mix.

“He’s a little old and gets very cold in the winter,” Radaelli said. “Usually, he would get very fussy when I dressed him with other items. But never with Giovanna’s fabrics.”

Now, Eddie turns heads when he does his evening business wearing a striped cashmere sweater under a navy blue parka, Radaelli said.

