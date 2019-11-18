

A city worker in Venice, Italy, helps a woman cross St. Mark’s Square on Sunday even though the square was closed. The city has seen three exceptionally high tides in one week. Tuesday’s six-foot flood was the worst in 53 years. (Luca Bruno/AP)

Venice was hit Sunday by a record third exceptionally high tide in the same week while other parts of Italy struggled with weather woes, including rain-swollen rivers, high winds and an out-of-season avalanche.

Stores and museums in Venice were mostly closed in the hardest-hit area around St. Mark’s Square, but tourists put on high rubber boots to witness and photograph the spectacle.

Most were disappointed when officials closed the historic square as winds rippled across the rising waters. The doors of the famed St. Mark’s Basilica were shut to the public, and authorities put sandbags in canal-side windows to prevent salty water from entering the 12th-centry crypt as it did last week.

Venice’s Tide Office said the peak tide of nearly five feet hit just after 1 p.m. By early evening, the level was less than three feet.



People stands in flooded street in Venice on Sunday. Many businesses and tourist attractions closed. (Filippo Monteforte/Agence France-Presse/Getty Images)

Still it marked the third time since Tuesday night’s six-foot flood — the worst in 53 years — that water levels in Venice had nearly reached five feet. Since records began in 1872, that level had never been reached even twice in one year, let alone three times in one week.

While Venetians had a bit of relief, days of heavy rainfall and snowfall elsewhere in Italy swelled rivers to worrisome levels, triggered an avalanche in the Alps and saw dramatic rescues of people unable to flee rising waters.

In Venice, many store owners in the area around St. Mark’s emptied their shops, while others put their wares as high as possible and counted on automatic pumping systems to keep the water away.

Venice’s mayor has put the flooding damage at hundreds of millions of dollars, and Italian officials have declared a state of emergency for the area. They say Venice is both sinking into the mud and facing rising sea levels because of climate change.

