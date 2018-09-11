Hispanic Heritage Month, which runs from September 15 to October 15, celebrates Americans who come from Spanish-speaking areas, including Puerto Rico, Cuba, Spain, Mexico and other Latin American nations. Learn about these cultures and practice your Spanish at these events.
What: Music, dancing, arts and crafts, film and food.
Where: National Museum of American History, 1300 Constitution Avenue Northwest.
When: September 15, 11 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
How much? Free. (Reserved free tickets needed for screening of the Disney Pixar film “Coco.”)
For more information: 202-633-1000 or americanhistory.si.edu.
What: Music, crafts, Latin American food, animal feedings and keeper talks about conservation in Central and South America.
Where: Smithsonian’s National Zoo, 3001 Connecticut Avenue Northwest.
When: September 23, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
How much? Free.
For more information: 202-633-3045 or nationalzoo.si.edu/events/zoofiesta.
What: Parade of nations, performers, food, arts and crafts.
Where: Parade on Constitution Avenue, between Seventh and 14th streets Northwest. Festival on Pennsylvania Avenue, between Third and Seventh streets Northwest.
When: Parade on September 29, festival on September 30. (These are new dates; check website for updated hours.)
For more information:
202-390-2335 or fiestadc.org.
What: Music, dance and local artists.
Where: Kogod Courtyard, National Portrait Gallery, Eighth and F streets Northwest.
When: September 29, 11:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.
How much? Free.
For more information: 202-633-8300 or npg.si.edu/visit.