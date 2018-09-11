Members of the musical group Morenada Bolivia USA perform at the Hispanic Heritage Month celebration at the National Zoo in 2012. ZooFiesta is one of several local events honoring Hispanic heritage. (Craig Hudson/For The Washington Post)

Hispanic Heritage Month, which runs from September 15 to October 15, celebrates Americans who come from Spanish-speaking areas, including Puerto Rico, Cuba, Spain, Mexico and other Latin American nations. Learn about these cultures and practice your Spanish at these events.

Hispanic Heritage Month Family Day

What: Music, dancing, arts and crafts, film and food.

Where: National Museum of American History, 1300 Constitution Avenue Northwest.

When: September 15, 11 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

How much? Free. (Reserved free tickets needed for screening of the Disney Pixar film “Coco.”)

For more information: 202-633-1000 or americanhistory.si.edu.

zoofiesta

What: Music, crafts, Latin American food, animal feedings and keeper talks about conservation in Central and South America.

Where: Smithsonian’s National Zoo, 3001 Connecticut Avenue Northwest.

When: September 23, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

How much? Free.

For more information: 202-633-3045 or nationalzoo.si.edu/events/zoofiesta.

Fiesta DC

What: Parade of nations, performers, food, arts and crafts.

Where: Parade on Constitution Avenue, between Seventh and 14th streets Northwest. Festival on Pennsylvania Avenue, between Third and Seventh streets Northwest.

When: Parade on September 29, festival on September 30. (These are new dates; check website for updated hours.)

For more information:

202-390-2335 or fiestadc.org.

nuestra ciudad (Our city)

What: Music, dance and local artists.

Where: Kogod Courtyard, National Portrait Gallery, Eighth and F streets Northwest.

When: September 29, 11:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

How much? Free.

For more information: 202-633-8300 or npg.si.edu/visit.