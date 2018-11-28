Knickers, a 6-foot-4 Holstein Friesian steer, towers over other cattle in Lake Preston, Australia. (Channel 7’s “Today Tonight”/AP)

Knickers the steer is huge on the Internet — for being huge.

The black-and-white Holstein Friesian won social media fame and many “holy cow!” expressions on the Internet. Photos surfaced of the ­6-foot-4 steer standing head and shoulders above a herd of brown wagyu cattle in Western Australia.

Owner Geoff Pearson said Knickers was too heavy to go to the slaughterhouse.

“We have a high turnover of cattle, and he was lucky enough to stay behind,” Pearson said.

Australian media say Knickers is believed to be the tallest steer in the country and weighs about 1.4 tons.

According to Guinness World Records, Knickers was just shy of being the tallest steer in the world. Bellino, a 6-foot-7 chianina ox living in Rome, Italy, holds that record.

Instead of becoming steaks and burgers, 7-year-old Knickers will get to live out his life in Pearson’s fields in Lake Preston, Australia.

— Associated Press

