

Protesters use luggage trolleys to block the gates Tuesday at the airport in Hong Kong. Authorities canceled departing flights for the second day in a row. The demonstrators aim to protect Hong Kong’s democratic freedoms. (Vincent Thian/AP)

Protesters crippled operations at Hong Kong International Airport for a second day Tuesday, forcing authorities to cancel all evening departures. The demonstrators had taken over the terminals as part of their push for democratic reforms.

The airport authority said it did not expect arriving flights to be affected, though dozens of arriving flights were canceled. The authority advised the public not to come to the airport, one of the world’s busiest transport hubs.

On Monday, more than 200 flights were canceled, and the airport was effectively shut down.

The protests are aimed at what many Hong Kong residents see as a stripping away of the democratic freedoms — including a fair trial — that they were promised in 1997 when Communist Party-ruled China took over what had been a British colony. Since then, Hong Kong has been a special administrative area of China.



Protesters sit in the terminal Tuesday to disrupt business at the Hong Kong airport. (Laurel Chor/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock)

The protests have gone on all summer in parts of Hong Kong.

The Chinese government in Beijing described the protest movement as something approaching “terrorism.”

Meanwhile, Chinese paramilitary police were assembling across the border of Hong Kong for exercises in what some saw as a threat to increase force brought against the mostly young protesters.

The demonstrators have shown no sign of letting up on their campaign to force Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam’s administration to respond to their demands, including that she step down and scrap a proposed law that could send criminal suspects to other parts of China to face possible torture and unfair trials.

Some protesters have thrown bricks, eggs and flaming objects at police stations, and police said they arrested 149 demonstrators over the weekend, bringing the total arrested to more than 700 since early June. Police say several officers have suffered burns, bruises and eye damage inflicted by protesters.

Lam told reporters Tuesday that talks with protesters would begin only when the violence stopped. She did not say on what steps her government will take toward resolving the protesters’ concerns.

