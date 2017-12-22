3

Farooq Naeem/Agence France-Presse/Getty Images

Vaisakhi, or Baisakhi, marks the start of the new year for which two major religions whose followers primarily live on the Indian subcontinent? For one of these religions, this day notes the start of an order of followers. For the other, this day, which is usually either April 13 or 14, is the start of the solar new year and spring harvest.