Ye Aung Thu/Agence France-Presse/Getty Images
The name for this country's new year, Songkran, comes from the Sanskrit word for "astrological passage," meaning a transformation or change. Some traditional celebrations include pouring water on Buddha statues and other people to wash away bad luck from the past year. What Southeast Asian country's new year's celebration is held on April 13?
Indonesia
Thailand
Vietnam
Malaysia
Katherine Frey/The Washington Post
Countries such as China and Vietnam have different names for their new year, but it is commonly named after this celestial body. Some rituals of this new year include lighting lanterns, giving money in red envelopes, and celebrations and ceremonies that can last for up to a month.
Sun New Year
Earth New Year
Lunar New Year
Martian New Year
Farooq Naeem/Agence France-Presse/Getty Images
Vaisakhi, or Baisakhi, marks the start of the new year for which two major religions whose followers primarily live on the Indian subcontinent? For one of these religions, this day notes the start of an order of followers. For the other, this day, which is usually either April 13 or 14, is the start of the solar new year and spring harvest.
Hinduism and Islam
Islam and Sikhism
Buddhism and Hinduism
Sikhism and Hinduism
Will Vragovic/AP
Followers of Judaism celebrate this high holy day to remember the anniversary of the creation of Adam and Eve, according to the Hebrew bible. The name of this holiday translates from Hebrew to "head of the year," meaning the beginning.
Rosh Hashanah
Passover
Yom Kippur
Purim
Michael Lutzky/The Washington Post
Al-Hijra is observed as the start of the new year by this major religion. There are typically no major displays of celebration, unlike this religion's more holy observed days, such as the month of Ramadan or the end of Ramadan, Eid-al-Fitr.
Hinduism
Buddhism
Islam
Zoroastrianism
