August 7 at 6:29 PM
1
iStock
What percentage of the world's population is left-handed?
5 percent
10 percent
15 percent
20 percent
2
Ellen O'Nan/AP
Historically, left-handedness was discouraged from a young age.
True
False
3
Charles Krupa/AP
What is the ability to use both left and right hands with equal skill called?
Ambidexterity
Dual-handed
Lefty-righty
Mixed-handedness
4
Charles Dharapak/AP
How many United States presidents of the 20th and 21st centuries were left-handed?
1
3
5
7
5
Which of these famous businessmen are left-handed?
Bill Gates
Steve Jobs
Mark Zuckerberg
All of the above
6
John Salangsang/AP
Which of these famous women are southpaws?
Oprah Winfrey
Lady Gaga
Angelina Jolie
All of the above
Your score: 0 / 6
Click to register your score and compare with others
Related