1

iStock

What percentage of the world's population is left-handed?

5 percent

10 percent

15 percent

20 percent

2

Ellen O'Nan/AP

Historically, left-handedness was discouraged from a young age.

True

False

3

Charles Krupa/AP

What is the ability to use both left and right hands with equal skill called?

Ambidexterity

Dual-handed

Lefty-righty

Mixed-handedness

4

Charles Dharapak/AP

How many United States presidents of the 20th and 21st centuries were left-handed?

1

3

5

7

5

Which of these famous businessmen are left-handed?

Bill Gates

Steve Jobs

Mark Zuckerberg

All of the above

6

John Salangsang/AP

Which of these famous women are southpaws?

Oprah Winfrey

Lady Gaga

Angelina Jolie

All of the above

