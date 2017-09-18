1

Danish Ismail/Reuters

What day is the September equinox?

September 20

September 22

September 23

September 29

2

NASA

Why does the Earth have seasons?

Because of the tilt of its axis

Because of the orbit of Earth around the sun

Because of the atmosphere

Because of Earth's distance from the sun

3

Katherine Frey/The Washington Post

How long do seasons last on Earth?

80-85 days

75-80 days

90-95 days

96-100 days

4

European Science Agency

Which of these planets in our solar system has the longest seasons?

Mercury

Jupiter

Saturn

Uranus

5

iStock

When it turns fall in the United States, what season will it be in countries in the Southern Hemisphere, such as Australia or South Africa?

Spring

Summer

Fall

Winter

Your score: 0 / 5

