1
Danish Ismail/Reuters
What day is the September equinox?
September 20
September 22
September 23
September 29
2
NASA
Why does the Earth have seasons?
Because of the tilt of its axis
Because of the orbit of Earth around the sun
Because of the atmosphere
Because of Earth's distance from the sun
3
Katherine Frey/The Washington Post
How long do seasons last on Earth?
80-85 days
75-80 days
90-95 days
96-100 days
4
European Science Agency
Which of these planets in our solar system has the longest seasons?
Mercury
Jupiter
Saturn
Uranus
5
iStock
When it turns fall in the United States, what season will it be in countries in the Southern Hemisphere, such as Australia or South Africa?
Spring
Summer
Fall
Winter
