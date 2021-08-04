In 1976 in Montreal, Canada, 14-year-old Nadia Comaneci of Romania earned the first perfect scores in women’s Olympic gymnastics.
In 1992 in Barcelona, Spain, the United States’ pro basketball stars — the “Dream Team” — showed the world how the game is played.
The 2021 Summer Olympics may be remembered as the “Covid-19 Games.” It has been strange to watch the competitions without fans, most of whom were banned because of the coronavirus pandemic.
Runners streak to the finish line in near silence. The U.S. women’s soccer team plays with their voices echoing in almost-empty stadiums. The matches sound more like a side-yard pickup game than an international sports event.
There have been the usual highlights and surprises. U.S. swimmer Caeleb Dressel ruled the pool by winning five gold medals. Lamont Marcell Jacobs of Italy stunned the track world by winning the men’s 100-meter dash with a time of 9.8 seconds. Jacobs had never run the distance in less than 10 seconds.
There have been wonderful examples of good sportsmanship. Ariane Titmus of Australia beat swimming superstar Katie Ledecky in the 400-meter freestyle. Ledecky showed no disappointment with her silver medal.
After the race she said, “I knew no matter the outcome I was going to put up a fight. . . . Even if I didn’t win, I was still going to be happy for whoever won the gold.” Ledecky added, “I found a lot of joy and happiness and love coming into that race. . . . I think that’s the biggest win of all.”
In a men’s 800-meter race, Nijel Amos from Botswana and American Isaiah Jewett collided. They tumbled to the track. Jewett, however, picked Amos up, and the two finished the race together.
Still, these Games may be remembered because Simone Biles, the greatest gymnast of all time, did not compete in most of the events for which she qualified.
After some early exercises, Biles said she was not ready for the all-around and several individual events. Biles said she had the “twisties,” a gymnastics term that means she was not able to sense where she was in the air.
Online bullies called Biles a quitter and a disgrace. But it seems that having the twisties for a gymnast is like temporary blindness for a baseball player. You wouldn’t ask someone to stand up to a 100-mile-an-hour fastball if he couldn’t see. In any case, Biles bounced back to win a bronze medal on the balance beam.
It might be nice if the Tokyo Games are remembered as the Olympics where we started to listen to the athletes and let them make their own decisions.