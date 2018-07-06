Construction workers push equipment up a rail track to a machine that is boring a 2½ -mile bypass tunnel for the Delaware Aqueduct in Marlboro, N.Y., part of an elaborate plan to fix a giant leak. (Julie Jacobson/AP)

New York City is in the middle of a plumbing repair job of monumental proportions.

Hard-hat workers are toiling deep underground, 55 stories beneath the Hudson River, to eliminate gushing leaks in an aging tunnel that carries half the city’s water supply over 85 miles from Catskill Mountain reservoirs. Using a cylindrical, space-rocket-size borer, they are carving through solid rock to ­create a 2½ -mile bypass tunnel around the worst of the leaks.

When they finish the $1 billion tunnel in 2022, the entire Delaware Aqueduct will be shut down for months to prepare for the diversion. And if they do it right, New Yorkers turning on their faucets will never even notice.

“It’s really the largest and most complex water-tunnel repair that the city of New York has ever done,” said Vincent Sapienza, commissioner of the city’s Department of Environmental Protection.

The Delaware Aqueduct was drilled and blasted out mostly during World War II and carries about 600 million gallons a day from four Catskill region reservoirs to a holding reservoir just north of the city line.

Along with the Catskill Aqueduct, the two help connect a complex system that serves 9.6 million people in New York City and ­upstate cities.

But the Delaware Aqueduct is showing its age at a weak point where it crosses through limestone beneath the Hudson River. Limestone has more “give” than the neighboring shale, so crews protected that length of the concrete tunnel with a steel sleeve. But for an unknown reason, they did not extend it through the entire limestone formation.

Leaks formed in that gap, with some of the water burbling up into the river.

About 18 million gallons — enough to fill about 27 Olympic-size swimming pools — escape from the pipeline every day. The loss is too big to ignore, but the tunnel is too vital to drain for a multiyear repair. Officials eventually settled on the bypass tunnel, which allows for a shutdown over months instead of years.

“We couldn’t fathom shutting down the tunnel,” said Paul Rush, deputy commissioner of the environmental department.

Workers began digging two giant access holes on either side of the river in 2013, and actual tunneling started last summer.

A machine presses into the rock face with a spinning 21.6-foot diameter “cutter head.” The crumbled rock comes out the back on a conveyor belt to be loaded onto rail cars and hauled topside.

Dozens of workers are deep down at a time. They work the machine controls, bolt together pieces of the concrete tunnel, operate rail cars and tend to material going up and down the 900-foot shaft.

Draining the aqueduct in 2022 will give crews time to reroute the water under the Hudson and to seal other leaks.

Cutting off half the city’s water supply for up to eight months sounds like a recipe for disaster, but conservation efforts, such as the installation of low-flow toilets, have contributed to dropping water-usage rates even as the city grew.

The city will rely on water from reservoirs in suburban Westchester County and the Catskill Aqueduct.

By 2023, water will flow through a bypass built to last. A layer of steel will be fitted inside this tunnel and then another layer of concrete will be added for a final 14-foot-diameter tunnel, all the way through the limestone formation.

Rush said: “We don’t plan to come down again anytime soon.”

More in KidsPost

Ever wondered why the ocean is salty?

Want to try skydiving? It’s now possible without jumping out of a plane.

A century ago, mail delivery took to the skies