

Search and rescue team members from New York evacuate residents as floodwaters inundate an apartment complex in Spring Lake, North Carolina, on Tuesday in the aftermath of Hurricane Florence. (Julia Wall/The News & Observer via AP)

The death toll from Hurricane Florence climbed to at least 37 on Wednesday, and North Carolina’s governor pleaded with thousands of evacuees not to return home yet.

President Trump arrived in the storm-ravaged state, visiting a church in the hard-hit coastal town New Bern, where volunteers have been handing out food to storm victims.

Wilmington, with a population of 120,000, was still mostly surrounded by floodwaters, and people waited for hours Tuesday for handouts of food, water and tarps. Thousands of others around the state waited in shelters for the all-clear.

“I know it was hard to leave home, and it is even harder to wait and wonder whether you even have a home to go back to,” Governor Roy Cooper said.

After covering North Carolina with nearly three feet of rain, Hurricane Florence dumped more than six inches of rain in the Northeast, where it caused flash flooding. Cooper warned that the flooding is far from over and will get worse in places.

“I know for many people this feels like a nightmare that just won’t end,” he said.



Customers line up outside Rose Ice and Coal Company to purchase ice in Wilmington, North Carolina, on Tuesday. (Chuck Burton/AP)

Cooper addressed roughly 10,000 people who remain in shelters and urged them to stay put for now, particularly those from the hardest-hit coastal counties.

Roads remain unsafe, he said, and some are being closed for the first time as rivers swelled by heavy rain inland drain toward the Atlantic.

At least 27 of the deaths happened in North Carolina.

More than 5 million gallons of sewage water spilled into the Cape Fear River after power went out at a treatment plant, officials said. The flooding killed an estimated 3.4 million chickens and 5,500 hogs on farms.

Brandon Echavarrieta described life post-Florence: no power for days, rotted meat in the freezer, no water or food and just one bath in a week.

“It’s been pretty bad,” said Echavarrieta, 34, his voice breaking.

About 3,500 vehicles came through for supplies on the first day they were available, county officials said in a Facebook post. Supplies have been brought into the city by military trucks and helicopters.

At Fayetteville, flooding from Cape Fear River got so bad that authorities closed a bridge after the water began touching steel beams that support it.

Fayetteville Mayor Mitch Colvin said it was unclear if the bridge was threatened.

“We’ve never had it at those levels before, so we don’t really know what the impact will be just yet,” he said.

