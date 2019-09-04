

This aerial photo provided by Medic Corps, shows the destruction brought by Hurricane Dorian on Man-o-War cay, Bahamas, on Tuesday. Dorian is the most powerful storm on record to hit the islands. (Medic Corps via AP)

Bahamians rescued victims of Hurricane Dorian with water scooters and a bulldozer as the U.S. Coast Guard, Britain’s Royal Navy and a handful of aid groups tried to get food and medicine to survivors and take the most desperate people to safety.

Airports were flooded and roads impassable after the most powerful storm to hit the Bahamas in recorded history parked over Abaco and Grand Bahama islands, pounding them with winds up to 185 miles per hour (mph) and torrential rain before finally moving into open waters Tuesday on a course toward Florida.

People on the U.S. coast made final preparations for a storm with winds at a still-dangerous 105 mph, making it a Category 2 storm.

At least seven deaths were reported in the Bahamas, with the full scope of the disaster still unknown.

The storm’s punishing winds and muddy brown floodwaters destroyed or severely damaged thousands of homes, crippled hospitals and trapped people in attics.

“It’s total devastation. It’s decimated. Apocalyptic,” said Lia Head-Rigby, who helps run a local hurricane relief group and flew over the Bahamas’ hard-hit Abaco Islands. “It’s not rebuilding something that was there; we have to start again.”

The Bahamas’ prime minister expected more deaths and predicted that rebuilding would require “a massive, coordinated effort.”

“We are in the midst of one of the greatest national crises in our country’s history,” Prime Minister Hubert Minnis said at a news conference. “No effort or resources will be held back.”



A boat thrown onshore by the Hurricane Dorian lays stranded next to a highway near Freeport, Grand Bahama, on Tuesday. Winds of up to 185 miles per hour pounded the island and nearby Abaco. (Ramon Espinosa/AP)

With their heads bowed against heavy wind and rain, rescuers began evacuating people from the storm’s aftermath across Grand Bahama island late Tuesday, using water scooters, boats and even a huge bulldozer that cradled children and adults in its digger as it churned through deep waters and carried them to safety.

More than 2 million people along the coast in Florida, Georgia and North and South Carolina were warned to evacuate. While the threat of a direct hit on Florida had all but evaporated, Dorian was expected to pass dangerously close to Georgia and South Carolina — and perhaps strike North Carolina — on Thursday or Friday. The hurricane’s eye passed to the east of Cape Canaveral, Florida, early Wednesday.

Even if landfall does not occur, the system is likely to cause storm surge and severe flooding, the U.S. National Hurricane Center said.

“Don’t tough it out. Get out,” said U.S. Federal Emergency Management Agency official Carlos Castillo.



A woman on Grand Bahama Island who was trapped by floodwaters gets a ride from volunteers. As of late Tuesday, the storm had been blamed for seven deaths in the Bahamas. (Ramon Espinosa/AP)

The U.S. coast from north of West Palm Beach, Florida, through Georgia was expected to get three to six inches of rain, with nine inches in places, while the Carolinas could get five to 10 inches and 15 in spots, the National Hurricane Center said.

Across the Southeast, interstate highways in South Carolina and Georgia were turned into one-way evacuation routes. Several airports announced closings, and hundreds of flights were canceled. Walt Disney World in Orlando closed in the afternoon, and SeaWorld shut down.

Having seen storms swamp his home on the Georgia coast in 2016 and 2017, Joey Spalding of Tybee Island decided to empty his house and stay at a friend’s apartment nearby rather than take any chances with Dorian.

He packed a U-Haul truck with tables, chairs, a chest of drawers, tools — virtually all of his furnishings except for his mattress and a large TV — and planned to park it on higher ground. He also planned to shroud his house in plastic wrap up to shoulder height and pile sandbags in front of the doors.

“In this case, I don’t have to come into a house full of junk,” he said. “I’m learning a little as I go.”

