Ida was blamed for at least two deaths, but with many roads blocked and cellphone service knocked out in places, the full extent of its fury was still coming into focus.
The hurricane “came in and did everything that was advertised, unfortunately,” Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards said.
New Orleans lost power at about sunset Sunday as the hurricane blew ashore on the 16th anniversary of Hurricane Katrina, leading to a night of pouring rain and howling wind. The weather died down shortly before dawn, and people began carefully walking around neighborhoods with flashlights, dodging downed light poles, pieces of roofs and branches.
Four Louisiana hospitals were damaged and 39 medical facilities were operating on generator power, the Federal Emergency Management Agency said.
An area just west of New Orleans got about 17 inches of rain in 20 hours, Greg Carbin of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s Weather Prediction Center tweeted.
It appeared that the levees — man-made structures built to prevent flooding — that failed in 2005 during Katrina held up in Ida, the governor said.
“For the most part, all of our levees performed extremely well — especially the federal levees — but at the end of the day the storm surge, the rain, the wind all had devastating impacts,” Edwards said. “We have water systems that are out. We have tremendous damage to homes and to businesses.”
The rain and surge of seawater in the maze of rivers and bayous south of New Orleans threatened hundreds of homes. On social media, people posted their addresses and directed search-and-rescue teams to their attics or rooftops.
The Louisiana National Guard said it activated 4,900 Guard personnel and lined up 195 high-water vehicles, 73 rescue boats and 34 helicopters. Local and state agencies were adding hundreds more.
More than a million customers in Louisiana and Mississippi were without power, according to PowerOutage.US, which tracks outages nationwide. Edwards said Sunday that 30,000 utility workers were in the state to help restore electricity.
New Orleans’ levees underwent major improvements after Katrina, which breached the city’s flood defenses, caused catastrophic flooding and was blamed for 1,500 deaths. Ida posed its biggest test since that disaster.
Ida’s 150 mile per hour (mph) winds tied it for the fifth-strongest hurricane ever to hit the mainland. Its winds were down to 45 mph early Monday, and forecasters said it would rapidly weaken while still dumping heavy rain over a large area.
Ida was expected to pick up speed Monday night before dumping rain on the Ohio River Valley on Tuesday, the Appalachian Mountains on Wednesday and the nation’s capital Thursday.
Forecasters said flash flooding and mudslides are possible along Ida’s path before it blows out to sea over New England on Friday.