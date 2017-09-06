Wooden panels are installed over a window in Puerto Rico on Tuesday in preparation for Hurricane Irma. (Carlos Giusti/AP)

Hurricane Irma roared into the Caribbean with record force early Wednesday, its 185-miles-per-hour winds shaking homes and flooding buildings on a chain of small islands along a path toward Puerto Rico, the Dominican Republic, Haiti, Cuba and a possible direct hit on South Florida.

The strongest Atlantic Ocean hurricane ever recorded passed almost directly over the island of Barbuda, causing widespread flooding and downed trees.

The National Office of Disaster Services for Antigua and Barbuda confirmed late Wednesday that one person on Barbuda had died as a result of the storm. Spokeswoman Midcie Francis said there has been massive destruction on the island of about 1,700 people.

The U.S. National Weather Service said Puerto Rico had not seen a storm of Irma’s magnitude since 1928’s Hurricane San Felipe, which killed 2,748 people in Guadeloupe, Puerto Rico and Florida.

[GOES-16 satellite, launched last fall, is one of the tools used to track Irma. ]

Hurricane Irma is seen in the Caribbean on Tuesday in this satellite image from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration. Irma, a potentially catastrophic Category 5 hurricane, is moving toward Florida. (NOAA via AP)

Irma seemed almost certain to hit the United States by Friday.

“You’d be hard-pressed to find any model that doesn’t have some impact on Florida.” said University of Miami senior hurricane researcher Brian McNoldy.

— Associated Press