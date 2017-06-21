Mat Latos, right, strolls to the mound, the ninth relief pitcher the Washington Nationals used in a single game last year. (John McDonnell/The Washington Post)

Baseball is a game of numbers. But the most important number this season is not Ryan Zimmerman’s .347 batting average, Aaron Judge’s 24 home runs or Clayton Kershaw’s 10 wins and 2.61 earned-run average as of Tuesday.

The most important number in baseball for the 2017 season is 3:08. That’s three hours and eight minutes, the average time it takes to play a Major League Baseball (MLB) game, according to Baseball-Reference.com.

It’s an important number because it is way too slow. In fact, MLB games are being played at the slowest pace in history. In 2000, the average game was 3:01 — not that big a difference. But in 1980, the average game was finished in two hours and 38 minutes.

These numbers are important because baseball is losing fans, and especially young fans, to faster games such as basketball, soccer and lacrosse.

So what can MLB do to speed things up? Here are some ideas.

Stay in the box: Too many players step out of the batter’s box after every pitch to adjust their batting gloves and take practice swings. Years ago, there was a player named Mike Hargrove, who adjusted his gloves so often they called him “the Human Rain Delay.” Now, almost every player is like Mike Hargrove.

The rule should be: Stay in the batter’s box. Stop fiddling around, and play ball.

Fewer meetings: It seems that every inning is interrupted with meetings on the pitcher’s mound. Catchers, infielders, pitching coaches and managers come out to talk.

Meetings are often boring, but they are really boring in baseball. I think the rules should limit meetings on the mound to one an inning. If you want to talk with the pitcher or another player, yell or use signals. Signals are cool. They are baseball’s secret language.

Instant-replay review: I don’t like instant-replay review because it sends the message to kids that every call has to be perfect for the game to be fair. Sometimes there are going to be bad calls. It’s good to learn to ignore them and keep playing hard.

If we are going to have replay review, at least speed it up. If the manager thinks the call was wrong, he should protest right away — within 10 seconds. That would cut down on the number of protests because a manager who challenges and is wrong gets no more challenges in a regular-season game.

Pitching changes: Some have suggested that MLB make rules to limit the number of pitchers who can pitch in an inning. Or have a clock so pitchers must throw a pitch within 20 seconds.

These are pretty radical suggestions. But MLB has to do something because 3:08 is a bad number for baseball.

Bowen writes the sports opinion column for KidsPost. He is the author of 22 kids sports books, including nine baseball books.