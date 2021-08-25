It was hard work, but it was fun checking out frogs, lizards and other wildlife. So was sprinkling Skittles onto peanut butter tortillas as fuel for the walk, he said.
“The rock scrambles were really fun and hard. We were not bored,” he said in a phone interview from Virginia, where he lives with his parents, Josh and Cassie Sutton.
Harvey was 4 years old when he and his parents began their walk in January, and he turned 5 before the family completed the journey recently in Maine.
He’s several months younger than “Buddy Backpacker,” a boy who held the record for youngest to complete the trail in 2013, Harvey’s parents say.
But the youngest of all may be Juniper Netteburg, who finished the trail at age 4, wearing a Wonder Woman costume, with her parents and three siblings on October 13, 2020, her parents said.
— Associated Press