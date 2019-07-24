

Larry the Cat sits outside 10 Downing Street, the official residence of the British prime minister, in May. Larry is known as the “chief mouser” and didn’t move out with Theresa May, who resigned as prime minister on Wednesday. (Hannah Mckay/Reuters)

Theresa May officially resigned Tuesday as Britain’s prime minister, making way for Boris Johnson to form a new government. Johnson will choose his own Cabinet ministers, but one key member of the prime minister’s team will stay on the job: Larry the Cat.

The 12-year-old tabby is the government’s official chief mouser to the Cabinet Office. Larry’s unofficial Twitter feed proudly notes that he’s been in office longer than the current leader of any political party in the United Kingdom.



Larry waits for Britain’s new prime minister, Boris Johnson, to arrive Wednesday at 10 Downing Street. (Frank Augstein/AP)

Larry’s tenure in office began with former Prime Minister David Cameron, who tired of television crews spotting mice (and the occasional rat) on the doorstep. Cameron and his family picked out Larry at a London animal shelter in 2011.

The gleaming black door of Number 10 Downing Street — the official residence of the prime minister — offers the backdrop for Larry’s daily catwalk. He has been photographed with heads of state, including President Obama.

He’s also known for catfights with Palmerston, the chief mouser at the nearby Foreign Office.

Some in government just never get along.

More in KidsPost

They got him what? A look into the art of presidential gift-giving.

Real, furry superheroes get their own movie

10-year-old makes room for homeless kittens